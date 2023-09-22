The Mets recalled Battenfield from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.
Battenfield was claimed off waivers from the Guardians on Sept. 2 and will join the Mets' major-league bullpen mix ahead of Friday's game at Philadelphia. Jeff Brigham has been optioned out in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Mets' Peyton Battenfield: Claimed by Mets•
-
Guardians' Peyton Battenfield: Pushed off 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' Peyton Battenfield: Activated from IL, optioned•
-
Guardians' Peyton Battenfield: Reaches seven innings in rehab•
-
Guardians' Peyton Battenfield: Works 5.1 innings in rehab start•
-
Guardians' Peyton Battenfield: Reaches fifth inning in rehab start•