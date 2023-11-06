Battenfield cleared waivers and was Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
He's no longer part of the Mets' 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. Battenfield collected a 5.19 ERA over 34.2 innings at the major-league level in 2023.
