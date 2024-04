Battenfield signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Wednesday.

Battenfield was cut by the Mets toward the end of spring training and will now find work as organizational depth for the Rockies. The 26-year-old righty turned in a 5.19 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 34,2 innings last season with the Guardians, and he'll likely need to show signs of improvement before being considered for a spot on Colorado's pitching staff.