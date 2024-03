The Mets released Battenfield on Sunday.

Battenfield attended big-league camp and made one Grapefruit League appearance for the Mets on Feb. 28 but was reassigned to the minors at some point thereafter. The Mets didn't see a fit for Battenfield on their Triple-A pitching staff, so he'll get the chance to explore his options elsewhere. Battenfield made seven appearances (six starts) at the big-league level for Cleveland in 2023, logging a 5.19 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB across 34.2 innings.