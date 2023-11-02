The Mets placed Battenfield on outright waivers Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Battenfield represents one of six Mets waived Thursday in an effort to clear room on the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old righty never made an appearance for New York, though he posted a 5.19 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 34.2 frames in the majors with Cleveland.
