Gsellman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured rib Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Gsellman was initially believed to have sustained a left oblique injury, but he'll likely be sidelined for the remainder of the season with a fractured rib. The right-hander struggled this season with a 9.64 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB over 14 innings during six appearances (four starts). Drew Smith was recalled by the Mets to take Gsellman's place in the bullpen.