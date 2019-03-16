Mets' Robert Gsellman: Not getting whiffs
Gsellman tossed a perfect inning of relief in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
While the right-hander has a superficially solid 3.52 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 7.2 spring innings, Gsellman's 2:1 K:BB is disappointing. After posting a career-high 13 saves and 16 holds last season, he's expected to fill a middle-relief role in 2019 behind Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia in the bullpen pecking order.
