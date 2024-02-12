Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns implied Monday that Reid-Foley (lat) is fully healthy ahead of spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Stearns noted that lefty David Peterson (hip), infielder Ronny Mauricio (knee) and right-hander Kyle Crick (calf) are the only players who will be held out of drills to begin camp, which suggests that Reid-Foley won't face any restrictions after he landed on the 15-day injured list in September with a right lat strain. Before sustaining the injury, Reid-Foley -- who had missed most of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery -- was effective over a small sample of 7.2 innings in the big-league bullpen, as he allowed just three earned runs on four hits and six walks while striking out 16. He projects to open the upcoming season in a middle-innings role.