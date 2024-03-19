Reid-Foley has been dealing with arm fatigue but threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to pitch in a game later this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander finished last season on the injured list with a lat strain, and he recently been battling arm fatigue after he entered camp healthy. Reid-Foley is expected to be ready to be available in time for Opening Day, and he should fill a low-leverage role out of the bullpen for the Mets.
