Reid-Foley (arm) failed to record an out and was charged with two earned runs on two hits and one walk during his relief appearance Sunday in the Mets' 5-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Marlins.

Though Reid-Foley spotted just 13 of his 23 pitches for strikes and was unable to retire any of the three batters he faced, the Mets were likely just happy to have him back in action after he had battled arm fatigue earlier this month. The two hits and two runs were the first of either that Reid-Foley had given up in his four innings this spring, and he's also held batters to a .143 average overall while striking out seven. Reid-Foley still appears in good shape to win a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen.