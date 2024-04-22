The Mets activated Reid-Foley (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
Reid-Foley has been out all season with a right shoulder impingement, but he's ready to go now after making three scoreless rehab appearances. The 28-year-old should fill a middle relief role for the Mets.
