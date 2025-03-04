The Mets placed Reid-Foley on outright waivers Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reid-Foley got off to a promising start last year, posting a 1.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 21.2 innings, but his season was cut short in late June due to a shoulder injury. The Mets will now look to create space on their 40-man roster by outrighting him to Triple-A Syracuse. The waivers are irrevocable, however, so if one of the other 29 clubs puts in a claim on the 29-year-old righty, he will no longer be a Met.