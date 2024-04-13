Reid-Foley (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

A right shoulder impingement has kept Reid-Foley on the shelf since the beginning of the season, but he now seems ready to test his shoulder in a game setting. It's unclear how many rehab outings the Mets want him to make before returning him to the major-league bullpen, but the 28-year-old's assignment will likely move to a higher-level affiliate if Sunday's appearance goes well.