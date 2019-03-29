Lugo picked up his first hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Nationals, striking out the side in a perfect seventh inning.

The right-hander carved through the bottom part of the Nats' order, firing 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes and topping out at 96 mph with his fastball. Lugo set career highs with 11 holds and a 9.2 K/9 in 2018 while bouncing between roles on the pitching staff, but if he gets a chance to settle into a seventh-inning setup assignment in front of Jeurys Familia and new Mets closer Edwin Diaz, he should be able to top those numbers and provide solid fantasy value.