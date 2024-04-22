Lugo (3-1) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Orioles.

Lugo stumbled in the third inning when he allowed back-to-back homers to Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg. The Orioles later put two more runs on Lugo's line in the sixth. It was his shortest outing of the season and his lowest strikeout total. He'd given up just three earned runs through 25.2 innings prior to Sunday's hiccup. Lugo still owns a terrific 2.03 ERA across five starts. He's projected to take the mound in Detroit for his next appearance.