Lugo allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one batter over five innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Saturday.

Lugo began his outing poorly, giving up two runs on five hits in the first inning. The veteran righty settled down from there, yielding only one more run and three more hits over his remaining four frames. While this wasn't Lugo's sharpest outing, it was a clear improvement over the nine-run, 3.2-inning start he registered his previous time on the mound. Lugo will carry a 5.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 119:51 K:BB over 159 innings spanning 29 starts into his next outing, which is slated to be a road matchup in Boston.