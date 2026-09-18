Lugo (7-9) took the loss Thursday against Houston, striking out five while allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk in five innings.

Lugo was burned badly by the long ball Thursday, serving up a whopping four homers on the evening. The veteran right-hander hasn't been particularly effective as of late, giving up at least three runs in seven of his last nine starts while tossing at least six innings just twice during that span. He'll carry a 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 131:54 K:BB over 169 innings into his next scheduled outing against the White Sox, which is likely to be his last of the campaign.