Lugo (6-8) took the loss against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing nine runs on nine hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was a rough afternoon on the bump for Lugo, who surrendered six extra-base hits (two home runs) and coughed up three runs in every inning he worked besides the second. The nine runs allowed were a season worst, and Sunday marked his second-shortest outing of the season. He'll aim to right the ship in his next scheduled outing against the Blue Jays, holding a 5.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 118:49 K:BB over 153 innings.