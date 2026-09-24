Lugo allowed four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Wednesday.

Lugo got six straight outs to start the game, but allowed all of the games' damage in the third inning when the White Sox got four runs off of five hits and 2 hit-by-pitches. The 36-year-old leaves this start allowing the most hits (200) and second most earned runs (99) in the American League. This is likely Lugo's last outing of the 2026 season.