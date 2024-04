Lugo (3-0) earned the win Monday, allowing no runs, four hits and one walk over seven innings against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Lugo looked to be in complete control against a weak White Sox lineup as he scattered four singles and issued only one walk Monday night. The 34-year-old right-hander has been splendid to start the year, posting a 1.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over his first 25.2 innings. Lugo is currently scheduled to make his next start against Baltimore at home.