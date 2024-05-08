Lugo didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Milwaukee, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

Lugo gave up a hit and a walk in the first frame, then followed the inning up with back-to-back homers to start the second. After that, however, Lugo retired nine straight batters and kept the Brewers off the scoreboard until the seventh inning. He was seemingly set up for his sixth win of the season with the Royals up 5-3 heading into the ninth, but Willy Adames took Lugo out of contention for the W with a go-ahead three-run home run. Lugo has pitched at least six innings in seven of his eight starts and has gone into the seventh five times. He's scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Angels.