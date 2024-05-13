Lugo (6-1) allowed one run on five hits while striking out 12 and walking none over eight innings to earn the win over the Angels on Sunday.

Quality of opponent aside, Lugo was excellent Sunday. He landed 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes and recorded double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season. It was also his first start without issuing a walk. The right-hander is now at a 1.66 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB through 59.2 innings over nine starts. Lugo's had good moments both as a starter and a reliever in his career, but his start to 2024 is a completely new level for the 34-year-old. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Athletics.