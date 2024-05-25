Lugo (8-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over seven innings in an 8-1 victory over the Rays. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander was stingy once again, giving up two earned runs or less for the sixth straight start despite a lack of dominance Friday that saw him generate only eight swinging strikes among his 104 pitches. Lugo has gone 5-0 over that stretch with a 1.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 47:8 K:BB through 41.1 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next week in Minnesota.