Lugo (9-2) took the loss to the Yankees on Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Lugo had two rough innings, surrendering three hits and two runs in both the first and fourth frames. While all eight hits allowed in the game were singles, he only generated seven swinging strikes on 101 pitches. Lugo has now given up nine runs combined in two June starts after only yielding nine in the entire month of May, but his opponents in those two outings currently rank second and seventh in runs scored this season. Lugo still owns a 2.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 75:20 K:BB in 14 starts and lines up against the Dodgers, who rank fourth in runs scored in 2024, on Saturday.