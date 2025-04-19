Lugo (1-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings as the Royals fell 3-1 to the Tigers. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander delivered his second quality start in five outings on 105 pitches (68 strikes), but Kansas City's offense had trouble solving Casey Mize, magnifying the impact of Lugo's only real mistake -- a fifth-inning splitter that stayed up to Spencer Torkelson and got deposited in the left-field bullpen for a three-run homer. Lugo will take a 3.90 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 30 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Astros.