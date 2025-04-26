Lugo (2-3) earned the win Friday against the Astros, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out eight batters across eight shutout innings.

Lugo was remarkably efficient Friday, needing only 94 pitches to get through eight innings, and he never faced more than four batters in an inning. Two of the four runners that Houston put on base against the 35-year-old reached scoring position, but neither was given the opportunity to advance past second base. Two runs of offensive support was more than Lugo needed to collect his second win of the season, and he'll carry a 3.08 ERA and 1.09 WHIP into his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come in Tampa on Thursday.