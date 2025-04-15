Lugo (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.2 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Lugo worked three shutout frames before Jazz Chisholm knocked a solo homer in the fourth inning. All four runs against Lugo came on solo home runs in the fourth and fifth frames. Entering Monday's start, he'd given up just one homer through 16.1 innings and this was his first time allowing multiple home runs in an outing since June 4, 2024. Lugo now owns a 3.86 ERA with a 16:9 K:BB over four starts this season. He's currently projected to start in Detroit this weekend.