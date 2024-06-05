Lugo came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Guardians, coughing up five runs on six hits and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out five.

Kansas Cityt staked the veteran right-hander to a 5-0 lead, but homers by Josh Naylor in the bottom of the fourth inning and Tyler Freeman in the seventh fueled a Cleveland comeback. Lugo tossed 64 of 98 pitches for strikes before exiting as he lasted at least six innings for the seventh time in his last eight trips to the mound, a stretch in which he sports a 2.19 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB through 53.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Mariners.