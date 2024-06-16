Lugo (10-2) picked up the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings while striking out four.

Lugo did a great job of working his way out of trouble for most of the contest, with the exception of the fourth inning when he allowed back-to-back hits to open the frame and also hit Jason Heyward with a pitch before eventually surrendering two runs. The right-hander would allow just two more hits over his final two innings of work, notching his 11th quality start of the season and his first this month. Lugo is now tied with Ranger Suarez for the major league lead in wins with 10 and has gone at least six innings in five consecutive outings.