Newton went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for Low-A Columbia on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old infielder got a late start to the season due to a shoulder injury and struggled to find his stroke at the plate, but things finally appear to be clicking. Newton's got a seven-game hitting streak going and has hit safely in nine of the last 10 contests, going 13-for-39 (.333) over that stretch with four doubles, a triple and two homers. The Mets' No. 5 fantasy prospect still only has a .186/.258/.301 slash line through 32 games, but those numbers should continue to rise quickly now that he's healthy.