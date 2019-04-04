Newton will begin the season with Low-A Columbia, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

The Mets' No. 5 fantasy prospect, Newton will be sharing an infield with fellow blue chippers Mark Vientos (No. 3) and Ronny Mauricio (No. 4). Newton struggled with strikeouts last season, fanning 84 times in 56 games as a 19-year-old in Rookie ball, but his athleticism and bat speed give him significant upside at the plate once he learns to control the strike zone better.

