Frazier (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Frazier seemingly validated the notion that he would be activated this week after posting "New York bound" on his personal Twitter account Sunday. The third baseman played each of the previous three days in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas, going a combined 4-for-9 with three RBI in those contests. He should settle back into an everyday role at the hot corner upon his return to the Mets, pushing Luis Guillorme back into a utility role.