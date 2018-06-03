Mets' Todd Frazier: In line to return Tuesday
Frazier (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Frazier seemingly validated the notion that he would be activated this week after posting "New York bound" on his personal Twitter account Sunday. The third baseman played each of the previous three days in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas, going a combined 4-for-9 with three RBI in those contests. He should settle back into an everyday role at the hot corner upon his return to the Mets, pushing Luis Guillorme back into a utility role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...