Mets' Todd Frazier: Set to hit cleanup this season
Frazier is in line to hit fourth for the Mets this season, Kevin Kernan of The New York Post reports.
Once everyone is healthy, the 32-year-old would follow Michael Conforto (shoulder), Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce in the batting order with Adrian Gonzalez hitting fifth behind him, giving Frazier plenty of RBI opportunities over the summer. He's never had a 100-RBI campaign, but if he sees any kind of rebound in his BABIP after posting .236 and .226 marks over the last two seasons, Frazier might just be able to reach that plateau.
