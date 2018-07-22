Frazer (ribs) has been taking swings off a tee, and he expects to participate in "more intense baseball activities" within the next few days, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Frazier has been on the shelf since July 9 with a left rib cage strain, although he appears to be on the brink of a return. He managed to resume swinging July 13, and he figures to begin a rehab assignment in the near future if all goes well.