May (triceps) threw a bullpen session Saturday, his first since being placed on the injured list May 3, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

May, who is ramping back up from a stress reaction in his right humerus bone, is eyeing the final week of July for his return from the 60-day IL. He's expected to throw at least a couple more bullpen sessions before advancing to facing hitters in live batting practice, and then heading out on an extended minor-league rehab assignment.