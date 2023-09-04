May struck out the only batter he faced and earned a save against the Angels on Sunday.

Kirby Snead was originally called upon to finish the game for Oakland but struggled in the ninth inning. May came in to clean up the mess and struck out Mike Moustakas on three pitches to end the 10-6 victory. May has allowed three earned runs over his last 15 appearances, all coming during an ugly outing Aug. 13 against Washington. He's lowered his season ERA from 5.32 to 3.99 during that stretch and has now converted 17 of his 20 save opportunities.