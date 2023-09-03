May picked up the save Saturday against the Angels, allowing two walks over a scoreless inning.

May entered the game with a 2-1 lead in the ninth and proceeded to walk the first batter he faced on five pitches. However, the right-handed reliever was able to retire the next two batters before intentionally walking Shohei Ohtani and eventually getting out of the jam to record his 16th save of the season. May has converted each of his last six save opportunities and has not allowed an earned run since Aug. 13, lowering his season ERA to 4.03.