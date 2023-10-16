May announced Monday during a stream on his personal Twitch account that he has retired from professional baseball, SNY.tv reports.

May, who turned 34 years old in September, still appeared to have something left in the tank after recording 21 saves while pitching to a 3.28 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 46.2 innings with Oakland in 2023, but he'll choose to walk away from the game rather than pursuing a short-term deal with the Athletics or another club in free agency. Over parts of nine seasons in the majors with the Twins, Mets and Athletics, May notched 36 wins, 33 saves and 67 holds and accrued a 4.24 ERA across 450.1 career innings.