May allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and earned a save over the Rangers on Friday.

May coughed up a two-out single but still slammed the door to finish the 6-3 win. He's riding an 8.1-inning scoreless streak, lowering his season ERA to 3.79 through 40.1 frames. May has converted 19 of his 22 save opportunities this year, including nine straight.