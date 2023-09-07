May recorded his 18th save in the Athletics' win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing one hit during a scoreless ninth inning.

May made relatively quick work of the pinch-hitting Spencer Horwitz and Daulton Varsho after allowing a leadoff single to Santiago Espinal, throwing 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes along the way. The veteran right-hander has a win and six saves in his last seven appearances, and he's lowered his ERA from 4.78 to 3.89 since an Aug. 13 stumble against the Nationals when he allowed five runs (three earned) over just two-thirds of an inning.