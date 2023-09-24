May recorded his 20th save in the Athletics' win over the Tigers on Saturday, allowing a hit and a walk over 1.1 innings. He struck out three.

May turned in another impressive late-game performance while generating his 13th straight scoreless appearance overall. The veteran right-hander's multi-inning appearance was his first since Aug. 5, an outing where he earned a win while logging 1.2 frames against the Giants. May now has saves in eight of his last 11 trips to the mound as well and has worked his ERA down to 3.43 with his current strong stretch of pitching, its lowest point since after his first appearance of the season back on Apr. 4.