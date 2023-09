May picked up the save Thursday against Minnesota, striking out one over a perfect inning.

May was called upon in the bottom of the ninth to protect a one-run lead and didn't disappoint, retiring the side in order to record his 21st save of the season. The right-handed reliever has now converted his last 11 save opportunities and hasn't allowed a run since Aug. 13. It also marked the fifth appearance this month in which he didn't allow any hits.