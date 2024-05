The Mets claimed Adcock off waivers from Detroit on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Adcock was DFA'd by the Tigers on Saturday, but he will reclaim a spot on a 40-man roster as he moves to New York. The 27-year-old righty has allowed eight earned runs across 8.1 innings between the Mariners' and Tigers' Triple-A affiliates, and a significant turnaround would likely be necessary before Adcock receives a call up to the majors.