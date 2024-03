Seattle optioned Adcock to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Adcock made his spring training debut March 5 after dealing with an undisclosed injury. He's played in two games and has given up three runs on three hits while striking out one over five innings. Adcock worked out of the Mariners bullpen last season and appeared in 12 games, but he will start the 2024 season in Triple-A and look to work his way back to the majors.