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Padres' Ty Adcock: Loses 40-man spot

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Padres designated Adcock for assignment Sunday.

Adcock will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to catcher Blake Hunt, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso to provide depth behind the plate after Freddy Fermin (concussion) joined Luis Campusano (toe) on the injured list Sunday. The right-handed reliever made three appearances in the big leagues for the Mets in 2025 but had pitching exclusively in the minors this season, logging a 7.15 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 11.1 innings across stops with three of the Padres' affiliates.

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