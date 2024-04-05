Taylor went 2-for-8 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base across both games of Thursday's doubleheader split with the Tigers.

The 30-year-old wound up starting both ends of the twin bill, getting the nod in center field and batting eighth in the matinee before shifting to left field and hitting sixth in the nightcap. There were right-handers on the mound in both games for Detroit, which is an encouraging sign Taylor won't be limited to a short-side platoon role this season as the top outfielder off the bench for the Mets. Through four appearances to begin the 2024 campaign he's batting .214 (3-for-14) and is still looking for his first extra-base hit.