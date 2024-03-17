Taylor went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The former Brewer launched a solo shot off J.P. France in the first inning, giving Taylor his first homer of the spring. The 30-year-old is ticketed for a bench spot this season with the Mets and has had a solid camp, batting .296 (8-for-27) with a 2:5 BB:K. Should Taylor get significant playing time in 2024, which isn't out of the question given that neither Starling Marte nor Harrison Bader have played more than 120 games in any of the past three seasons, he could deliver some useful power and speed for fantasy GMs, but his career .239/.294/.451 slash line in the majors highlights his limitations.