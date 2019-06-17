Font is likely to make a spot start Thursday against the Cubs with Noah Syndergaard out with a hamstring strain, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Font's 4.98 ERA in 34.1 innings on the season has been enough to keep him on the roster but isn't nearly good enough to get fantasy owners excited about a spot start, especially against a tough lineup. Syndergaard's absence isn't expected to be a lengthy one, so Font doesn't appear likely to make more than one turn in the rotation.