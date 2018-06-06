Mets' Yoenis Cespedes: Participates in running drills Wednesday
Cespedes (hip) was able to run in the outfield and around the bases prior to the Mets' game Wednesday, but isn't expected to return this weekend against the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Cespedes hasn't officially been ruled out for the Subway Series as the club is still discussing the possibility of his return this weekend, though a definitive answer should come to light in the next 24 hours. Manager Mickey Callaway previously stated that Cespedes will not require a rehab assignment. Under this confirmation, it seems likely that he will return from the 10-day DL prior to Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
