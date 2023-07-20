Sano (knee) plans to play winter ball in an effort to continue his career, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He worked out for several teams this spring, but didn't find a contract and returned to the Dominican Republic.

Sano entered free agency in November after the Twins declined his option for the 2023 season. He managed only 71 plate appearances due to a lingering knee issue in 2022 and the knee was likely still a concern in the spring. It sounds like Sano hasn't given up on his baseball career, but the odds of him playing in the majors again appear low.